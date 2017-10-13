Over 275,000 Buildings Connected on INDATEL's Nationwide Network

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. , Oct. INDATEL Services, LLC Carrier Wholesale Division to provide simple national pricing for over 275,000 buildings in 30 states starting November 1, 2017 , with a projection of over 500,000 buildings in early 2018, and eventually exceeding one million buildings.Â The sites are primarily located in rural America where carriers often find difficulty quoting, coordinating and delivering services. Nearly 700 independent Rural Local Exchange Carrier providers (RLECs) make up INDATEL's 30 Statewide Member Owners and Affiliates.Â

INDATEL's value to wholesale clients is the ability to connect Ethernet services through its network of rural providers by simply meeting at one or more of INDATEL's current 6 (six) National Points of Presence (PoPs). The project is large in scope but according to Diana Dreyer INDATEL's Carrier Sales Manager, that is where the members and owners of INDATEL prove to have the essential assets to make an effective and efficient nationwide network. Dreyer says; "By breaking down the project state by state, each of INDATEL's Members play a critical role in putting pricing together by leveraging the independent rural providers and owners in their area; pricing that fits the simple flat rate model. With this initiative, wholesale customers will now enjoy a simple experience when partnering with INDATEL to serve clients in rural areas." INDATEL expects to complete the first phase of the project prior to November and should have approximately 275,000 sites priced with the flat rate model; eventually growing to over 500,000 sites priced by early 2018. Justin Forte , Vice President - National Sales, says, "We will greatly improve turnaround times, efficiencies, and ultimately drive down costs for our clients and Member/Owners and Affiliates. We surveyed our customers to determine what things we can control to improve their experience, drive profitable business and build better relationships; this is what they asked us to provide. On-boarding with INDATEL will be a breeze thanks to the new simple rate structure providing service to business-critical locations in rural and suburban America. There has never been a better time to partner with INDATEL!"

The company is comprised of 30 Statewide Members, 20 are considered owners that provided the funding to create the company. INDATEL's Member/Owners & Affiliates reinvest in INDATEL annually to promote the continued success. INDATEL provides insight and access to national opportunities many of the statewide and independent rural exchange providers may not otherwise garner and serve.

