10th Magnitude Expands Presence in New York

CHICAGO , Oct.Â 10th Magnitude, the leading Microsoft Azure services firm in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Claudia Del Valle as the Business Development Manager and Jonathan Fernandez as the Senior Cloud Solution Architect in its New York office.

Del Valle brings a wealth of technology experience in selling and delivering Microsoft Azure solutions. She is passionate about cloud transformation and partnering with 10th Magnitude's clients to achieve successful outcomes. Most recently, she worked in sales and IT roles at Hanu Software and Radwell International. With 10th Magnitude, she will drive new business opportunities in New York while working closely with partner Microsoft and its ecosystem of Azure partners.

Fernandez brings 20 years of technical leadership experience to 10th Magnitude. Prior to joining the company, he worked at CDI LLC where he was a Senior Cloud Solution Architect, as well as serving in technical roles at PTS Data Center Solutions, Presidio and American Arbitration Association. Fernandez's specific expertise in Azure architecture and cloud strategy allows 10th Magnitude to continue to build its presence in New York .

"We continue to experience significant client growth and momentum with our Microsoft partnership in the New York market. Claudia and Jonathan's experience is essential as we continue to enable our clients to transform their businesses using Azure as we expand our footprint in the region. The New York market is a key pillar to our overall growth strategy," said Mark Smith , Vice President of Sales at 10th Magnitude.

10th Magnitude opened its New York office in 2016 to better accommodate the needs of its growing east coast client base. 10th Magnitude continues to grow overall at a rapid pace with a two-year growth rate of 233%.

About 10th Magnitude 10th Magnitude helps businesses transform with innovative, cloud-based solutions that harness the power of Microsoft Azure. The company combines elements from multiple deep cloud competencies, as well as the most efficient and innovative technology tools and platforms to help clients become more agile, more customer-focused and more operationally efficient. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner and the 2017 Microsoft Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Platform Partner of the Year, 10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and clients worldwide.

