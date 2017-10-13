Kony Named a Leader for Low-Code Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, today announced it has been named a "Leader" in Low code Development Platforms for application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. Based on the in depth evaluation, Kony is cited as being strong in its offerings for visual design and omnichannel UX (user experience), integration, content and collaboration, reporting, identity management, and overall strategy.

In The Forrester Wave™: Low-code Development Platforms for AD&D Pros, Q4 2017 report, Forrester researched, analyzed and scored 13 companies based on a 26-criteria evaluation of low-code development platform vendors.

The author of the Forrester Wave research, John Rymer, stated in the report, "For customers seeking a platform for mobile application development, Kony is a leading option. However, during the last two years, Kony has also invested in the product features, marketing, and developer-support programs it needs to serve as a general-purpose low-code platform. Kony's heritage in mobile applications leads to a distinctive design experience and strong features, particularly for developing UX."

The Forrester Wave report also cited that Kony "also has a mature public cloud service. Kony is solid in process development, data management, development process support, and platform administration."

"The next generation modern platform for application development will deliver strength in three important vectors: First, elevated levels of developer productivity to help organizations meet the demands of the agile digital economy. Second, it will enable efficient and consistent development across all channels, but most notably mobile and the web. And third, it will enable citizen development to leverage the expertise and resources beyond the professional developer. Kony is committed to delivering on these vectors and setting the pace for next generation development," said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and CEO, Kony, Inc.

For the report, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of the 13 top vendors that offer the broadest and deepest low-code development platform for application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals. To assess the state of the low-code development platforms market and see how the vendors stack up against each other. Following a rigorous process of surveys and scenario-based demos, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of top vendors that meet a comprehensive set of 26 evaluation criteria, which were grouped into three high-level buckets: current offerings, strategy and market presence.

The Kony AppPlatform combines low-code visual app development with advanced app middleware and deployment services, empowering enterprises to quickly design, build, deploy, and manage omni-channel apps without compromising on user experience, security, or innovation. Kony's AppPlatform includes unique app UI design and development tools (Kony Visualizer), powered by Kony's app middleware and backend application development offering (Kony Fabric), as well as testing and analytics. Leading enterprises worldwide rely on Kony to:

As the largest provider focused purely on omni-channel app solutions, Kony serves more than 250 million app users worldwide every day, and manages more than 1.4 billion user sessions annually.

