Optiv Security Named a Strong Performer in Two 2017 Industry Analyst Evaluations: Information Security Consulting Services, and Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services

Optiv Security, a market leading provider of end to end cyber security solutions, today announced it has been named a "strong performer" in two independent research reports The Forrester Wave Information Security Consulting Services, Q3 2017, and The Forrester Wave Digital Forensics and Incident Response Service Providers, Q3 2017.

"The cyber threat landscape is becoming more sophisticated and complex every day. Organizations need help sifting through the complexity of the security landscape and are looking for a partner to do that for them-to bring them keen insights and education, help them architect the right security solutions for their needs, and streamline how they do business," said Stuart Solomon, executive vice president of security solutions and operations for Optiv. "Optiv is in a unique position in the industry to help organizations achieve clarity from the security chaos. We help them make better-informed decisions on how to rationalize the technology investments they already have made to lower their costs while improving security efficacy. We are pleased that Forrester has recognized us as a solid all-around firm that can help with the design, build and run phases."

For its information security consulting services report, Forrester identified Optiv as one of the 15 most significant providers, which were evaluated across 26 criteria. Optiv received its highest scores in the security team engagement, collaboration and knowledge transfer, partnership ecosystem, strategic service capabilities, compliance and risk service capabilities, technical assessment service capabilities, information security focus and staff training criteria. The report also cited, "Optiv has a team of CISO-level consultants that serves two functions: 1) It supports sales and marketing efforts with executive expertise, and 2) it supports service delivery for clients."

In the digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) report, Forrester selected Optiv as one of 14 significant incident response firms. Each company was measured across 18 criteria, with Optiv receiving the highest possible score in the managed security services integration, technology and partner ecosystem criteria. The company also garnered a 4 out of 5 score in the service delivery, customer satisfaction and commercial model criteria. The Forrester authors noted, "Optiv's vision is to become the world's most advanced, comprehensive and trusted partner for cyber security solutions. Optiv has built one of the strongest partner ecosystems, which it leverages to deliver vendor-agnostic technology solutions, frequently using what the customer already has."

Complimentary copies of The Forrester Wave™: Information Security Consulting Services, Q3 2017, and The Forrester Wave™: Digital Forensics and Incident Response Service Providers, Q3 2017, reports are available for download from the Optiv website.

