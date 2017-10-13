Verizon extends data relief for customers in areas impacted by Northern CA wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â Verizon is extending its initial data relief offer for customers impacted by the wildfires in Northern California by three days, through October 15, 2017 .

For customers in qualified counties in Northern California , Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief while prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.

Verizon values the safety and security of all California residents, including the company's employees. Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local fire impact.

For more information, including a list of affected counties, visit https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/ for postpaid and https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/prepaid-relief/ for prepaid.

