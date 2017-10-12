Voting Starts Now for Final 15 High School Coaches in U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach Program

Today, U.S. Cellular announced the Final 15 coaches in its Most Valuable Coach program. Through Nov. 14 at 11 59 a.m. CT, fans can vote for their favorite of the remaining 15 coaches at TheMostValuableCoach.com. The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando, Fla., for an on field recognition at the Under Armour High School All America Game.

U.S. Cellular will host local celebratory events to honor each Final 15 coach and create and post a short video detailing each coach's story on TheMostValuableCoach.com. The company will also award the school of each Final 15 coach with $5,000 to use however they choose.

"U.S. Cellular congratulates all of the Final 15 coaches. These coaches share our passion and dedication for serving our local communities which is evident by their community's overwhelming support for them," said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. "We look forward to celebrating their work beyond the game and in their communities."

U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coach program began on Aug. 22 and gave people the opportunity to honor high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. Below are the Final 15 coaches and the high school and city they represent:

1. Luis Ayala, Foxcroft Academy, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine 2. Andrew Bowers, Duncan High School, Duncan, Okla. 3. Dillon Cooper, Wewoka High School, Wewoka, Okla. 4. James Danala, Mount Abram Regional High School, Salem Township, Maine 5. Davis Eidahl, Pekin Community High School, Packwood, Iowa 6. Carrianne Engelhart, Portage High School, Portage, Wis. 7. Will Green, LaFollette High School, Madison, Wis. 8. Ryan Groom, North Mahaska Community School District, New Sharon, Iowa 9. Pat Jauch, Milton High School, Milton, Wis. 10. Travis Kowalski, Holmen High School, Holmen, Wis. 11. August Manz, Thomas Jefferson High School, Council Bluffs, Iowa 12. Mike McGraw, Lewiston High School, Lewiston, Maine 13. John Olson, Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School, Reinbeck, Iowa 14. Mike Papoccia, Newman Central Catholic High School, Sterling, Ill. 15. Karen Wiederholt, Southwestern Wisconsin High School, Hazel Green, Wis.

A panel of judges including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Kurt Warner, will help to determine the Most Valuable Coach. Along with the online public voting, which will count as twenty percent of the final score, the judging panel will evaluate the Final 15 coaches based on their leadership qualities and the positive impact they have had on their community, school and players. The winning coach will be announced at noon CT on Nov. 20.

For more information, to vote for the winning coach and to view the official program rules, please visit TheMostValuableCoach.com.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.