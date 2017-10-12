Illumio Showcases Market-Leading Micro-Segmentation Solutions at the Open Networking User Group (ONUG) Fall 2017 Conference

NEW YORK , Oct. Illumio today announced it will showcase its groundbreaking micro segmentation solution for dynamic data centers and clouds at the Open Networking User Group (ONUG) Fall 2017 conference in New York City on October 17 18, 2017 . Leading organizations, including financial institutions, energy companies, retailers, manufacturers, technology and SaaS companies, and government agencies, rely on the Illumio Adaptive Security Platform (ASP) as the foundation for their data center and cloud security.

In addition to being an exhibitor at ONUG, Illumio will be participating in the Proof of Concept presentations to demonstrate how well Illumio ASP aligns with the requirements and use cases documented in the whitepaper written by the user community in Software-Defined Security Services (S-DSS) Working Group.

"Old security models like firewalls, IPS, etc. simply don't work in today's cloud-based software-defined world. A new flexible security model is needed that wraps security policy around workloads independent upon how that workload is hosted, be it bare-metal, hypervisor, container, server less, or its placement, be it on or off prem," noted Nick Lippis, ONUG Co-founder and Chairman. "ONUG is excited about the work Illumio and other members of the Software-Defined Security Services Working Group are pioneering to move past the traditional network, chokepoint security solutions created in a static era of computing."

Illumio is the first and only pure software platform to streamline micro-segmentation without any dependencies on the hypervisor or other infrastructure components. This architecture allows Illumio to support the broadest range of applications and computing environments - including bare-metal servers, VMs, and containers. Illumio ASP offers customers unparalleled operational efficiency, reliability, enterprise scale, and real-time adaptability.

When/Where: Metropolitan Pavilion 125 W. 18th Street New York, NY 10011 October 17-18

Illumio Proof of Concept Demonstration: Day: Wednesday, October 18 Time of Presentation: 12:05pm ET

Presenter: Mukesh Gupta , Senior Director, Product Management, Illumio

The ONUG S-DSS framework requires the policy enforcement to be as close to the workloads as possible to enable policy enforcement for any type of workload (bare-metal, virtual machines, containers, etc.) running in a multi-hybrid cloud environment. The framework also requires intent-based policies that are portable and elastic so they can be defined once and enforced in different environments. In this demonstration, Mukesh will show how well Illumio ASP delivers on these requirements.

About Illumio Illumio, recently named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, stops cyber threats by controlling the lateral movement of unauthorized communications through its breakthrough adaptive segmentation technology. The company's Adaptive Security Platform™ visualizes application traffic and delivers continuous, scalable, and dynamic policy and enforcement to every bare-metal server, VM, container, and VDI within data centers and public clouds. Using Illumio, enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, Workday, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Plantronics, Salesforce, King Entertainment, NetSuite, Oak Hill Advisors, and Creative Artists Agency have achieved secure application and cloud migration, environmental segmentation, compliance and high-value application protection from breaches and threats with no changes to applications or infrastructure. For more information, visit www.illumio.com or follow us @Illumio.

