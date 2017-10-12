Verizon and IIT Madras help light up 300 homes in India

For over a thousand people in rural Telengana in south India, nights without electricity have faded out into oblivion thanks to an innovation from a premier engineering school in the country and Verizon's commitment to using technology to transform lives.

At a recent event organized at a small hamlet near Hyderabad, leaders from Verizon India, including Kalyani Sekar, MD &VP, and Ramesh S.Kumar, General Manager-HR, along with representatives from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, came together to mark the success of one of the largest installations of the Inverterless Solar Technology in the country.

Verizon India provided a financial grant of Rs. 75 lakhs (approximately $116, 000 USD) required for the cause.

The initiative led by IIT Madras to provide uninterrupted power using Inverterless Solar Technology to 300 households spread across four hamlets in rural Telangana, India, ties in perfectly with Verizon's CSR goals.

This technology has been developed in-house by IIT and transferred to and commercialized by Cygni Energy Private limited, to carry out the installations. The Inverterless System, comprising a 125Wp Solar Panel, a 1kWh battery, an Inverterless controller unit and DC was installed in June 2017, making sustained power supply a reality for the people from four of the hamlets in the area.

This technology brings multiple benefits to these hamlets:

The path-breaking idea took shape under the guidance of Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor, IIT Madras and Principal Advisor, Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

Commenting on the project, Kalyani said, "At Verizon, our commitment to empower communities around us is rooted in the firm belief that technology has the power to make lives better. Verizon India's collaboration with IIT Madras to implement the Inverterless Solar System for 'near off-grid' areas in Telangana, is a reaffirmation that we share our success with the community to make the world in which we work better than it was yesterday."