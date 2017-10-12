Global Macrocell Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021, 1st Edition

LONDON , Oct. This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell BTS remote radio unit (RRU market. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5142305 This report covers the global market share for 2016 shipments as well as a forecast for 2017 2021. The report covers the following wireless air interfaces 2G GSM EDGE 3G UMTS CDMA 4G LTE LTE Advanced 4.5G LTE Advanced Pro 4.9G LTE Advanced Pro Massive MIMO 5G New Radio Massive MIMO Features 2016 Shipments by OEM Vendor 2016 Shipments by Region 2016 Shipments by Frequency Cluster 2016 Shipments by Air Interface 2017 2021 Forecast by Region 2017 2021 Forecast by Air Interface 2017 2021 Forecast by Frequency Cluster EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The global remote radio unit (RRU) and antenna radio system (ARS) market declined by 8% in 2016. Total RRU ARS shipments across all air interfaces were 9.4 million for 2016. This report only focuses on the macrocell RRU ARS market. Please visit our website for market analysis reports covering the digital baseband unit (BBU), radio transceiver (TRX), and macrocell BTS antenna markets. In this inaugural edition of the report, we are presenting for the first time a detailed analysis of RRU ARS shipments by equipment supplier, air interface, and MIMO technology. We are including a detailed analysis from a regional perspective to better frame the thesis of our current outlook for the market as well as possible new drivers for demand. 2016 Review Preparing for 4.5G 4.9G China was still the market to be in for 2016 as it represented xx% of overall global RRU ARS shipments. This meant that Chinese based suppliers Datang, Huawei Technologies, and ZTE were able to capitalize on their domestic market with foreign suppliers limited to 5 10% market share. China shipments were down xx% in 2016 compared with 2015 as TDD demand softens from China Mobile and lower CAPEX spending from all three mobile operators in China . Demand in the North America was strong due to 700MHz deployments as well as refarming of 850MHz and 1900MHz spectrum. LTE deployments in Asia Pacific also drove demand across SE Asia . India shipments increased by xx% as Reliance Jio completed its network roll out to launch commercial services. Oil based countries that in the past were able to fund network large projects were weak in CAPEX spending such as Russia and Nigeria . We believe that mobile operators upgraded their RRUs in anticipation of supporting 4.5G network launches in 2017 and beyond. The top suppliers by overall RRU ARS shipments as well as for LTE technologies for 2016 were Overall 1 RRU ARS Supplier Vendor X Overall 1 LTE RRU ARS Supplier Vendor X Overall 1 FDD LTE RRU ARS Supplier Vendor XÂ Overall 1 TDD LTE RRU ARS Supplier Vendor X Tier 1 ( 20% Market Share) AAA BBB Tier 2 (10 20% Market Share) CCC DDD Tier 3 ( 10% Market Share) EEE Others Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5142305 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers https www.reportbuyer.com For more information Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email query reportbuyer.com Tel 44 208 816 85 48 Website www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-macrocell-remote-radio-unit-rru-market-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2021-1st-edition-300535784.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

http://www.reportbuyer.com