A New, Effortless Way to Save Time While Party Planning

LOS ANGELES , Oct. Evite, the world's leading digital platform for bringing people together, today announced it is the first major digital invitation service to incorporate SMS technology, allowing its 100 million users to send text message invitations. Hosts can invite all guests at once via text or email and get their invitations seen sooner while still utilizing the tracking benefits Evite is known for, including confirmation that invitations are received and opened.

"Evite is pleased to announce full text-based support online and through our mobile apps, making it more convenient and less time-consuming for hosts to invite guests," said Victor Cho , CEO of Evite. "Text messages typically have a 98% open rate, meaning invitations will be seen sooner. We are excited to announce this important evolution to Evite just in time for Halloween and holiday events."

To text invitations through Evite:

This feature can also be accessed via desktop or mobile web by typing phone numbers on the "Add Guests" step.

Click here to download the Evite app for iOS. And for Android, click here.

Text invitations appear as a thumbnail linking out to the full event details in a browser or the app.

"This popularly-requested feature solves two big problems our customers have voiced: some guests prefer email while others prefer text, and many hosts do not actually have the emails for their guests," added Cho. "We look forward to enabling more face-to-face connections, through this feature."

To learn more about Evite's new SMS feature, visit https://www.evite.com/text-invitations.

About Evite (www.evite.com) Evite is the world's leading digital platform for bringing people together. With free, easy-to-use invitation designs, inspirational video content, and a private sharing feed for photos and conversations, Evite makes coming together face-to-face effortless and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users. The company has sent over 2 billion event invitations in its history. Launched in 1998, Evite is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation, attributed to the Liberty Ventures Group (NASDAQ: LVNTA, LVNTB).

