Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to Keynote at CES 2018

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced its first keynote for CESÂ 2018. Intel Corporation CEO Brian Krzanich will return to the CES keynote stage to deliver the preshow address at 6 30 PM, Monday, January 8, in a new CES venue, Monte Carlo's Park Theater. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9 12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Krzanich last delivered a CES keynote in 2016 where he outlined the expanding boundaries of technology and how the world is being reshaped. In 2017, he hosted a first-of-its-kind press conference in Virtual Reality (VR) at the show. This year he returns with a keynote, where he will explore how we are entering an artificial intelligence revolution and showcase the amazing new experiences that are possible when we unlock the power of data.

"We love hosting Brian Krzanich as a CES keynoter. Not only is he an incredible visionary, but he backs up his visions with action. Intel's focus on data combined with Brian's forward-thinking outlook is shaping innovation of the future," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Brian's fourth keynote at CES will show how Intel is taking the next steps to reimagine how data will create amazing new experiences that will transform daily lives."

Krzanich was elected CEO in May 2013 after serving in a variety of technical and leadership roles in manufacturing and as the company's Chief Operating Officer. As CEO, Krzanich is transforming Intel from a PC-centric to a data-centric company. Under his leadership, Intel has expanded in markets like memory, modems and programmable solutions while investing in emerging areas like AI, 5G and autonomous driving. These efforts have aligned Intel around what Krzanich sees as its greatest opportunities for growth and invention - all driven by the explosion of data.

Additional keynotes for CES 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks. Please note, the Monte Carlo's Park Theater is a new keynote venue in 2018 and is part of CES Tech South. Please check the CES Keynote Addresses page regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.

CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry.

