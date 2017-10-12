Israel Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets

The "Israel Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Investment in Israel's telecoms infrastructure under the spotlight

Israel has a highly developed telecoms sector with wide coverage of fixed broadband services as well as both 3G and 4G mobile broadband available. In 2017 however, the recently appointed Communications Minister expressed concern that the highly competitive mobile market had caused operators profits to decline and this in turn was driving down the investment directed towards developing and updating infrastructure. This may create problems if the infrastructure cannot keep up with future demand.

Israel offers a highly competitive mobile sector, with five operators all competing for customers who enjoy cheap 3G mobile services. While 4G coverage in Israel is significant, the adoption of such services remains below 20% and this has been partly attributed to the prohibitive cost of services and devices.

Israel has a very high household internet penetration rate, almost all of which are broadband connections. There are a number of competing broadband platforms the DSL and fibre network of fixed-line incumbent Bezeq, the HFC network of HOT and the fibre network from Partner. Bezeq and HOT are both subject to broadband universal service obligations which has resulted in fixed broadband being available to 99% of all households.

Israel has developed worldwide recognition has a premier location for start-up incubation and a number of innovations have emerged from the country over the past few years. Interest in the high-tech sector is still a key growth area for Israel with the US and China in particular setting up and investing in various research labs and solutions. Recently Israel turned its attention towards the opportunities presented by the growing cyber-security sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

5. Regulatory environment

6. Fixed network operators

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

8. Fixed broadband Market

9. Digital economy

10. Digital media

11. Mobile Market

12. Mobile infrastructure

13. Mobile handsets

