Turkey Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets

Turkey's operators look firmly towards developing 5G

Turkey is proving to be one of the more progressive mobile markets in the Middle East with revenue from mobile data services growing quickly. This has not gone unnoticed by the operators, with Turk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone Turkey all looking towards a future where 5G will become increasingly important. In preparation, the operators have formed various partnerships with solution providers and in 2017 Turk Telekom established a 5G Centre of Excellence which will focus on the research and development of 5G in Turkey.

Interestingly, as a result of the three major mobile operators all launching 4G LTE services in April 2016; Turkey has witnessed a dramatic decline in 3G mobile subscriptions. In contrast, subscriptions to 4G services have risen quickly. The operators are forging ahead and developing additional solutions for the LTE network, with for example, Vodafone Turkey creating a Licensed-Assisted Access (LAA) network in early 2017, in conjunction with Huawei and Qualcomm.

While mobile broadband becomes increasingly popular in Turkey the fixed broadband network is also progressing sharply with a clear direction now towards fibre broadband. While Turk Telekom continues to dominate this sector, Turkcell's Superonline is also growing its fibre broadband customer base. By Q1 2017 it had increased its fibre broadband customers by 16%, year-on-year. In total there are now around 300 kilometres of fibre length deployed throughout Turkey, covering more than 80 cities.

Turkey also has excellent international infrastructure with links to many of international cable networks due to its geographic location between Europe and Asia. While the civil upheaval in the region has impacted upon Turkey's economy and stability; in 2017 the telecoms sector is still showing promising signs of progress.

