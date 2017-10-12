Clustrix Commits to Korea Market with Opening of Seoul Office

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. Clustrix announced its commitment to the Korea market with the opening of its Seoul office and the hiring of Eun Chul Lee as Country Manager of Korea and Jin Lim as VP of Technology. The office will support the rapidly growing ClustrixDB customer base in Korea and APAC. ClustrixDB is the leading MySQL replacement scale out database for high volume OLTP applications deployed in the cloud and on premise. ClustrixDB scales both read and write workloads without sharding or replication while maintaining low latency, high concurrency, and high availability.

"The Korean and APAC markets are rich with the SaaS, ad tech, e-commerce, social, and gaming applications at which our distributed database excels with its ability to process millions of transactions a second," said Mike Azevedo , CEO of Clustrix. "We are seeing huge growth for Clustrix in these markets, so it was important to bring on a strong team with prior success in the Korean market."

Clustrix Appoints Jin Lim, formerly of Samsung Electronics, as VP of Technology Mr. Lim brings more than 17 years of R&D experience in scale-out database, storage infrastructure, and information sharing applications to Clustrix. Most recently he led a sought-after R&D team with Samsung Electronics where his main responsibility was to design new data store technology for the future and enable existing cloud storage service to keep pace with global demand, while also leading both strategic M&A and technology alliance. Previously, Mr. Lim held positions at Couchbase, Oracle, and EMC.

Clustrix Appoints Eun-Chul Lee, of Olympic fame, as Korea Country Manager Mr. Lee, well known to Korean Olympics fans as a gold medal winner in shooting, joins Clustrix from Treasure Data where, as Korea General Manager, he established the company as a top brand in the data analysis market. Previously, he was CEO of DAS and IoT module company, Intelra Inc., where he worked with companies such as KT, Softbank, and Qualcomm.

Clustrix will be supporting its APAC customers out of the Seoul office, with Allen Lee leading APAC Technical Support and Services.

