Daydao Cloud Platform Presented at 20th Annual HR Technology Conference

LAS VEGAS , Oct. On October 10th 13th , the 20th HR Technology Conference hosted a grand opening ceremony in Las Vegas . 417 international exhibitors including Daydao Cloud Platform, Google, SAP, Oracle, ADP, Workday and Ultimate Software presented their latest products and achievements in HR technology industry. Over 10,000 high end purchasers from around the world and consumers concerned about HR Tech field attended this year's event.

The 20th HR Technology Conference & Exhibition has the most number of attendees in history. The world's leading HR service providers and technology suppliers including employee communication, HR outsourcing, workforce analysis, evaluation and screening, consulting and other latest products and technologies have been presented during the conference. Steve Boese , Co-president of HR TECH, Gennifer Cambern , Vice President of Global Enterprise Solution Product Management, Steve Hunt , Senior Vice President Human Capital Management Research at SAP SuccessFactors, Saumil Gandhi , Director of HR Technology Microsoft and Chris Louie , SVP, People Analytics & Hiring of Nielsen, among others, showed up at this event. The exhibition consisted of an interactive presentation, product release, lectures, and discussion.

Daydao, a HR tech firm dedicated to providing one-stop SaaS software service to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of America, attended this exhibition at start-up firm showcase arena. During the exhibition, the marketing team of Daydao explained to more than 200 industry experts, potential investors and customers about its latest internet SaaS software products, and received high recognition for the high level of integrity and product innovation demonstrated. Daydao aims at SME and micro-sized enterprises. The company strives to improve management efficiency through time management products, to support users with staffing solutions with machine learning based analytics model, and to provide intelligence analytics based on HR metrics. The mission of Daydao is to become a global leader in providing one-stop business management solutions for enterprises with ambitious goals.

For the purpose of encouraging HR technology innovation, the sponsor established an exhibition zone on site and invited about ten overriding enterprises for it, attempting to provide a showcase of product, technology, and service for entrepreneurs. Enterprises must be evaluated from multiple dimension prior to joining in the expo. Daydao made a formal appearance at the exhibition with its one-step cloud-based enterprise management services. The marketing team answered different kinds of questions related to Daydao's product. Daydao, as a fast-growing start-up high tech firm, also won attention from industry leaders such as ADP for business corporation opportunities.

Daydao is a product that connects modern technology and HR. By taking HCM as an entry point, it provides payroll and other functions for enterprise management based cloud computing, AI, big data, etc. and it is now integrating into QuickBooks, the largest accounting software solution provider targeting medium-sized company in the US. "In the future, we will expand to CRM, SCM, Finance Management, Restaurant Management, and other industries. We strive to build a one-stop cloud service platform to provide 28 million SMEs of America with mobile, intelligent and social office management software." According to Snow Sundvall, vice president of Daydao Cloud Platform during the on-site interview. Daydao aims to provide SMEs with affordable and practical information software to make managing simple in the future.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daydao-cloud-platform-presented-at-20th-annual-hr-technology-conference-300535518.html

SOURCE Daydao Cloud Platform