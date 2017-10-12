Cricket Wireless Joins Shopko Shelves

ATLANTA , Oct.Â Cricket Wireless is expanding its national retail presence by adding more than 200 Shopko locations across the Northern Midwest region. Wireless customers looking for exceptional value without sacrificing quality can now find Cricket products and services on the shelves of their local Shopko. Â

Cricket will now be available in Shopko locations in Minnesota , Montana , Nebraska , Wisconsin , the Dakotas and others. Cricket brings customers a new no-annual contract offering on plans starting at just $30 /month1 with a nationwide network with more 4G LTE coverage than T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Sprint or Boost2 .

"Putting Cricket on Shopko's shelves gives us a deeper presence in the growing Midwest markets. It also lets us reach more customers - some for the first time," said Dave Fine , vice president of Sales and Distribution, Cricket. "Shopko customers are looking for high-quality products that won't break the bank. And Cricket Wireless is a great choice."

Shopko customers can pick up a BYOD kit or pick from several devices at a great value with no annual contract service, all for a price that includes taxes.

Check your local Shopko to find:

To find out more about Cricket, current promotions or find a Cricket store near you, go to cricketwireless.com.

About Cricket Wireless Cricket is bringing consumers more value with a simple, friendly, and reliable nationwide wireless experience with no annual contract. The power of Cricket is our nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 319 million people;* easy and affordable plans prices that include monthly taxes; and a great selection of phones customers love. Cricket, Something to Smile About. To check out the new Cricket or find a store near you, visit cricketwireless.com. Learn more on the Cricket newsroom and blog. And connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. Â© 2017 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

*Based on overall coverage in U.S. Compatible device required. Coverage not available everywhere. 4G LTE coverage is not equivalent to overall network coverage.

1 Activ./upgrade (up to $25 /line) & add'l one-time (up to $3 Customer Assistance Fee) fees & rest's may apply. See cricketwireless.com for details. 2 Based on coverage in U.S. Download speeds max of 8 Mbps (LTE)/4Mbps(4G). Compatible device req'd. 4G LTE not avail. everywhere. 3 After 22GB of data usage, Cricket may slow speeds. 4 Minimum 50% U.S. usage required.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cricket-wireless-joins-shopko-shelves-300535693.html

SOURCE Cricket Wireless

http://www.cricketwireless.com