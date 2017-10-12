Latvia Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets

The "Latvia Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Latvian mobile operators begin the transition to 5G

Latvia's telecom market has been shaped by the European Union, with the EU's 2002 regulatory policies and the revised 2009 New Regulatory Framework being adopted as core components of the sector's regulatory measures.

The country is as also a member of the Economic and Monetary Union of the EU, and has adopted the euro as its national currency. It became a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD in June 2016.

Latvia's broadband market continues to suffer from inadequate progress on local loop unbundling, though the government has stepped up its efforts to build a national fibre broadband network, part-funded by the European Commission (EC).

Four mobile network operators compete in the market. LTE services have been launched commercially, while operators including Tele2 have expanded the reach of their LTE-A services, adopting carrier aggregation technologies to boost data speeds. Operators such as Bit Latvia have also begun the process of transitioning their networks to support services and applications based on 5G. To this end there has been greater development of technologies to develop IoT (Internet of Things) applications, initially in Riga.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

5. Regulatory environment

6. Fixed network operators

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

8. Broadband market

9. Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

10. Digital economy

11. Digital media

12. Mobile market

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3lzklx/latvia