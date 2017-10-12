Cambium Networks Connects The Unconnected Around The World With Affordable Quality In Wireless Broadband

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. , Oct. Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that high speed connectivity being deployed by network operators around the world, drove shipment of more than seven million radio modules. Proven to support education and spur economic development, affordable internet connectivity can now be rapidly deployed to connect any business or community. Cambium Networks' fixed wireless networking solutions bridge distances from 2m to 245 km, leverage both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, support indoor and outdoor deployments, and provide capacity from kbps for SCADA transport to multiple Gbps licensed microwave networks. Â Cambium Networks is connecting the unconnected people, places and things from node to NOC.

"Connectivity is essential to business and residential applications, and network operators are choosing Cambium Networks equipment to provide consistently reliable connectivity," said Atul Bhatnagar , President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "These high-speed wireless broadband solutions connect public Wi-Fi networks, industry, education, and residential networks. As RF spectrum becomes increasingly scarce, network operators prefer our solutions because they offer industry-leading spectral efficiency and can deliver the highest throughput in the smallest available spectrum."

The 7 million radio modules are deployed around the world and are at work in a broad range of vertical markets and applications. The following are examples of innovation and quality at work.

Service provider meets peak demand with PMP 450m Pixius Communications in Kansas was experiencing peak customer traffic between 9 and 11 p.m. due to streaming video applications. The PMP 450m with cnMedusa Massive MU-MIMO technology delivers more than 400 Mbps in a 20 MHz channel. "We have serviced downloads up to 118 Mbps during peak customer usage," said Rob Reif , Production Manager, Pixius Communication. "I would expect these customers to be more than satisfied with their currently uncapped internet service from the PMP 450m access point."

Public Wi-Fi anywhere EverestLink provides Wi-Fi connectivity to schools, businesses and residences in the Himalayas with point-to-point backhaul and cnPilot indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi technology. "Everest Link's commitment to our community doesn't stop at providing the connectivity we need for the tourist industry," said Tsering G. Sherpa, Chief Executive Officer, Everest Link. "We've begun a distance-learning program in certain schools, because few teachers are available to go to remote Himalayan schools."

Improving industrial efficiency P and R Communications, a utilities system integrator in the United States , has deployed cnReachâ„¢ to provide wireless backhaul for SCADA connectivity for Fairborn Water in Ohio. "The design and implementation of the cnReach network was painless, said Mitchell Davis , Wireless Engineer, P&R Communications. "We enjoyed ease of installation and operation, with sites taking 2-3 hours to complete. Being able to operate on ISM while we waited for the MAS licensing to complete was a great advantage."

Elevating legacy network performance VIA EXPRESS TECNOLOGIA E TELECOMUNICAÃ‡ÃƒO (VETT) is an internet service provider in Dourados, Brazil with thousands of business and residential customers whose existing network was struggling to keep up with demand. To meet growing connectivity needs, VETT deployed an ePMPâ„¢ 2000 access point with ePMP Elevate software. "By only replacing the access point with ePMP, without any physical change on customer side, we could improve real throughput in at least six times," said Icaro Calheiros , Network Supervisor, VETT. "Now we have a network, which supports VoIP service and streaming applications like Netflix."

About Cambium Networks Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of trusted wireless solutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over seven million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India , Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com.

Contact: Sara Black 213-618-1501 sara@bospar.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambium-networks-connects-the-unconnected-around-the-world-with-affordable-quality-in-wireless-broadband-300532855.html

SOURCE Cambium Networks

http://www.cambiumnetworks.com/