Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2017 Results

HOLMDEL, N.J. , Oct.Â Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE VG), a leading provider of business cloud communications, will report its third quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 . The earnings release will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website.

The company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter financial results and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time . To participate, please dial (866) 807-9684. International callers should dial (412) 317-5415.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations site. A replay of the call and webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, passcode 10113223.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is a leading provider of cloud communications services for business. Vonage transforms the way people work and businesses operate through a portfolio of cloud-based communications solutions that enable internal collaboration among employees, while also keeping companies closely connected with their customers, across any mode of communication, on any device.

Vonage's Nexmo API Platform provides tools for voice, messaging and phone verification services, allowing developers to embed contextual, programmable communications into mobile apps, websites and business systems. Nexmo enables enterprises to easily communicate relevant information to their customers in real time, anywhere in the world, through text messaging, chat, social media and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions. Vonage has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2015 Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Hosted IP and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Services and the 2016 North American Cloud Communications Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. For more information, visit Vonage Business.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey . VonageÂ® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

(vg-f)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-holdings-corp-announces-date-of-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-third-quarter-2017-results-300535606.html

SOURCE Vonage

http://www.vonage.com