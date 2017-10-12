BAND Named Official Group Communication Platform for the 2017 USBands Season

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â BAND has been selected as the official group communication application for the 2017 USBands fall marching band season which celebrates its midway point this Saturday, October 14 th with the biggest one day marching band event in the country, taking place at MetLife Stadium. BAND, the popular global communication app that helps make group leaders' lives easier by streamlining, organizing and mobilizing groups, will bring seamless communication features to band directors, students and parents to make the sharing of information on rehearsals, performances and travel easier and more effective.

"We decided to make BAND our official communication platform to improve communications internally between staff, adjudicators, coordinators and band directors," said George Hopkins , CEO of YEA!, the parent organization of USBands. "As we move into the busy sports season, USBands will be disseminating important information and will need to do so quickly, easily and efficiently and BAND is the perfect app to help us do that."

As the largest sanctioning body for scholastic music competitions in the United States , each fall, USBands hosts more than 120 events where approximately 700 schools, or 75,000 students, participate to perform and compete.

BAND will empower section leaders and 700+ band directors to create private, invite only groups to manage their groups within one centralized platform without using multiple channels such as emails, texts and calendars. BAND will also help USBands communicate schedule changes, delays, weather conditions, traffic/parking updates, adjudication and more, quickly and efficiently.

About BAND BAND (band.us) is the leading global group communication app that makes it easier for groups to get together. BAND fulfills every group's communication needs, including scheduling, information/file sharing, chat, organization and accountability. Leaders create invite only groups using BAND to manage their groups on one centralized platform without using multiple channels such as emails, texts, and calendar. Over 20 million groups are communicating on BAND. BAND is available for iOS, Android and via web.

About USBands USBands is the largest scholastic music service organization in the United States , annually serving over 70,000 students in 700 scholastic music programs through 140 events in 17 states including marching, concert and indoor showcases. USBands prides itself on three pillars of excellence. It is our goal to provide all participating members with access to the best venues, excellent and educational adjudication and outstanding customer service. Visit usbands.org to find out more about all of USBands services and opportunities.

Media Contacts: Karina St. Jean / Kelly Susco Rogers & Cowan for Gamblit Gaming 310.854.8112 / 310.967.3403 kstjean@rogersandcowan.com ksusco@rogersandcowan.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/band-named-official-group-communication-platform-for-the-2017-usbands-season-300535396.html

SOURCE BAND

http://www.band.us