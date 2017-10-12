Veritone Expansion Fuels Growth in Thriving Latin American Market with FOX Sports Brasil Relationship

VeritoneÂ , Inc. (NASDAQ VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) insights and cognitive solutions, today announced that it has continued to expand internationally by growing its presence in the Latin American market, where the media and entertainment market in Brazil alone is projected to reach $43.7 billion by 2021. Brazil's leading sports broadcaster, FOX Sports Brasil, has selected an on premise deployment version of the Veritone aiWARE platform to cognitively enrich and index both archived content and live streams.

"Our expansion into Latin America and our new relationship with FOX Sports Brasil are part of our strategy to afford purpose-driven AI services across the world, stay close to our clients, and foster stronger relationships with international experts," said Chad Steelberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Veritone. "By having a presence in Latin America, we are positioned to deliver premium services, technology and partner support that will help us deliver unmatched business value to customers in this market."

Manuel Monroy is leading Veritone's efforts in Latin America. Mr. Monroy is a former cloud architect and product owner of RealSense, a computer vision technology endeavor at Intel Corporation, and a former investment director at Intel Capital. He has served as an advisor to businesses in the U.S. and Latin America in the areas of strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions.

The relationship with FOX Sports Brasil represents the first instance of aiWARE for XcellisÂ® in partnership with Quantum. Supplied and integrated by Seal Broadcast & Content for FOX Sports Brasil, aiWARE for Xcellis is an award-winning hybrid on-premise and cloud version of the AI platform from Veritone.

"Incorporating Veritone's artificial intelligence capabilities into our media workflows is an important step toward a smarter future in broadcast media," said Luis Santos, vice president of engineering and operations at FOX Network Group Latin America. "With aiWARE, we will be able to uncover previously-unavailable insights from our libraries of archived media as well as from live content."

The agreement with FOX Sports Brasil comes after Veritone's recent new agreements with CBS RADIO and most recently with iHeartMedia to provide these market-leading broadcasters with near real-time ad and content tracking, comprehensive analytics, faster content extension, and smarter media management for their broadcasts.

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., Veritone has presence in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington D.C., London and now Latin America.

