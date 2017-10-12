Knowles Extends Leadership in Audio Input for IoT and Ear Applications

Knowles Corporation (NYSE KN), a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced its new 70 dB Signal to Noise (SNR) microphone for far field IoT applications and active noise cancelling (ANC) ear applications. The Company continues to expand its leadership in audio input technology and broaden its world leading product portfolio, as voice increasingly becomes the primary user interface for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and hearable applications.

"Consumers are seeking voice activation across a broader range of devices and applications - and the need to do so from greater distances in various environments," said Greg Doll, Vice President of Product Management at Knowles. "An array of tightly matched Knowles' 70 dB SNR microphones improves far-field voice recognition, ideal for smart speakers, displays, cameras, home security and more.

"As the world's largest turnkey MEMS microphone supplier serving the mobile, ear, and IoT markets, Knowles has a strong focus on customer support and success," said Doll. "Our unique technologies and products leverage our proprietary manufacturing techniques and global scale, and enable us to deliver high quality, performance, and value to our customers."

The bottom-port analog MEMS microphone also features a high acoustic overload point which improves barge-in performance across devices. In addition, its flat frequency response improves algorithm performance, ideal for active noise cancellation headsets.

"Our focus and investment in microphones is enabling our broader audio strategy which combines leading edge acoustics with digital signal processing and algorithms to solve our customers' most difficult challenges in the mobile, ear and IoT markets," said Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO of Knowles. "We remain uniquely positioned across these end markets and well aligned with our customers' roadmaps to deliver best-in-class audio input solutions for their next-generation platforms."

This microphone is currently sampling to customers and will be ready for mass production in Q1 of 2018. Please visit here for more information about Knowles' new 70 dB SNR microphone.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Knowles is also the leader in acoustics components used in hearing aids and has a strong position in high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 12 countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.