The Highly Anticipated Sena 30K Mesh Intercom Communication System is Here

IRVINE, Calif. , Oct.Â Sena Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Bluetooth innovation for the motorsports, action sports and outdoor sports lifestyles, has announced the release of the revolutionary Sena 30K Mesh Intercom Communication System. The 30K is here to simplify the way riders communicate using Sena's new Mesh Intercom Technology, allowing for a more user friendly setup as well as self healing and self optimizing functionality to keep riding groups connected without worrying about who's connected to who and if you're out of range. This is the future of motorcycle communication.

With one click of a button, instantly and seamlessly connect to a virtually unlimited number of 30K riders within a mile range using the public mode feature. In private mode a rider can create a group, or mesh, with up to 16 riders at a range of up to 1.2 miles, while an endless amount of guests can listen in. When riding with 5 or more users, the Mesh Intercom will intelligently keep the group connected at a range of up to 5 miles. The private mode allows an endless amount of Guest mesh users to listen in on the conversation as well.

With the 30K you won't have to leave Bluetooth users behind, the 30K houses Mesh and Bluetooth processors which allow both functions to work in conjunction with each other. Each 30K allows for Bluetooth pairings with a smartphone and GPS as well as 3 other Bluetooth devices, while the device itself acts as bridge to bring all Bluetooth intercom users into the Mesh group. This way, 30K riders can still intercom via Mesh with Bluetooth only headsets such as the 20S EVO, 10S, or 10R.

The 30K packs the same coveted features of previous Sena devices such as Audio Multitasking, the ability to take phone calls, listen to music, hear turn-by-turn GPS directions, built-in FM Radio, Advanced Noise Controlâ„¢, and more. The 30K features a new quick charge feature that allows for 3 hours of Mesh Intercom use or 5 hours of Bluetooth Intercom with just 20 minutes of charge time. Also, users may conveniently manage and navigate through the 30K's many features with the 30K Utility App. The 30K will be available in both a single and a dual kit retailing for $329 single / $579 dual.

For a closer look at our full product line in action, including helpful tutorials, head to our YouTube channel.

About Sena Technologies Inc. Sena Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Bluetooth Innovation for the motorsports, action sports and outdoor sports lifestyles - enabling real-time communication and optimal performance in the thick of the action. Sena offers its products worldwide through its global network of distributors, retailers and OEM partners.

For more information on Sena Technologies Inc. and its products, visit www.Sena.com or contact (949) 716-3793 or marketing@sena.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/senabluetooth

Instagram: @senabluetooth

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-highly-anticipated-sena-30k-mesh-intercom-communication-system-is-here-300535278.html

SOURCE Sena Technologies, Inc.

http://www.Sena.com