Vocera Q3 2017 Results to be Released October 26, 2017

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE VCRA) today announced that it expects to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017, on Thursday, Oct. 26, after market close. In conjunction with a press release, management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET that afternoon.

A free, live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors' section of the company's website at investors.vocera.com.

The call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 238 7944, or (647) 689 4192 for international callers, and using the access code 94534596.

A replay of the call will be archived on the Vocera website.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,400 hospitals and health systems around the world have selected our solutions for care teams to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 120 clinical systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

