8x8 Hires Marketing Industry Leaders to Accelerate Global Brand, Customer Demand and Revenue Growth

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified communications, today announced it has strengthened its global marketing organization with the recent appointments of three senior executives. Through the addition of industry leaders with deep marketing expertise, 8x8 is executing on its strategic initiatives to accelerate go to market efforts, advance global brand awareness, increase customer demand, and speed time to revenue for the company's truly unified communications solutions. 8x8 now delivers one unified platform for cloud communications, collaboration tools, video conferencing, and contact center solutions to improve IT efficiency and reduce headaches one seamless communications experience for employees and customers and one real time data analytics platform for constant learning and improvement.

"8x8 is the only truly unified solution helping modern organizations communicate at the speed of employee and customer expectations. By unleashing the power of the enterprise for every customer connection, we help businesses improve customer satisfaction scores, and accelerate time to decision, time to resolution and time to revenue," said Rani Hublou, Chief Marketing Officer of 8x8. "It is an exciting time to be working alongside some of the best and brightest marketing individuals in the industry. We will continue to extend 8x8's compelling value proposition to our rapidly growing customer base."

Under the leadership of Rani Hublou, 8x8 has committed to building a world-class global marketing organization to increase adoption and global expansion of the company's industry-leading truly unified communications solutions. Recent marketing executive hires include:

The new marketing executive team joins 8x8 at an exciting time of innovation and growth for the company. Last week, the company launched 8x8 Virtual Office® Editions, a suite of products designed to revolutionize business communications. As part of the launch, 8x8 announced the new 8x8 Virtual Office X8 edition, which offers unified communications, collaboration and contact center in one solution. By eliminating the communications silos that exist with a portfolio of fragmented solutions, 8x8 Virtual Office X8 allows companies to run their business faster and smarter with a unified solution for efficient and seamless communications and collaboration between employees, partners and customers.

