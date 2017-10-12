Intelsat and Globecast Broaden Audience Reach for France 24 with New HD Spanish-Speaking Channel

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, recently announced that Globecast, a global solutions provider for media, will continue distribution of two France 24 channels and also broadcast a brand new Spanish speaking high definition (HD) channel via Intelsat 21.

Under the new, multi-year expanded agreement, Globecast will distribute three channels - English, French and Spanish-speaking - to cable operators across North America, Latin America and Canada. Globecast will leverage satellite services on Intelsat 21 - a premier video neighborhood in the Latin America region - including fiber backhaul and the IntelsatOne Multi Channel per Carrier (MCPC) platform to support content distribution and global expansion. The MCPC platform is fully integrated with IntelsatOne fiber and teleport services for quick and cost-effective development of global networks for new channel distribution.

"To increase our global footprint and reach new viewers with a higher quality of content, we need a reliable, expansive distribution network that can effectively tap into different regions of the world," said Philippe Bernard, Globecast Group's Chief Executive Officer. "Continuing our partnership with Intelsat and leveraging the highly penetrated Intelsat 21 video neighborhood will enable us to deliver France 24 optimal coverage and access to more viewers in the Americas and Canada."

"Our experience and expertise in cultivating highly-penetrated video neighborhoods in Latin America and other regions of the world enable our customers to cost-effectively reach new audiences in broader regions and increase revenue," said Rhys Morgan, Intelsat's Managing Director, Europe Sales. "Globecast's decision to expand services on Intelsat 21, validates the strength of the video neighborhood. Our robust managed service offering provides Globecast with access to a world-class network of IntelsatOne fiber and teleport services to efficiently and reliably distribute media content to France 24 viewers."

Located at 302° East, Intelsat 21 delivers premier-pan regional program distribution for the region. Intelsat currently delivers 77 of the 100 most watched channels in Latin America. Intelsat's leading cable distribution neighborhood in Latin America is comprised of three, high-performance, fully penetrated satellites - Intelsat 11, Intelsat 21 and Intelsat 34 - carrying premium programming from around the world. Intelsat 14 is the newest satellite in the Latin America video neighborhood and is expanding the company's media distribution leadership position in the region by delivering HD content to broadcasters.

Supporting Resources:

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.