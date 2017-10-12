Internet2 Announces 2017 Inclusivity Initiative Scholarship Recipients

Internet2 announced today six recipients of the Inclusivity Initiative Scholarship ahead of its annual technical meeting, the Internet2 Technology Exchange, taking place next week in San Francisco from October 15 18. The scholarship recognizes talented individuals seeking opportunities to gain hands on technical experience, and spotlights women in the field of information technology and their efforts to use technology to serve research and education at their individual institutions.

This year's winners are:

The scholarship covers travel expenses, hotel accommodation, and conference registration for the 2017 Technology Exchange meeting. Funding for this year's scholarship is made possible by Cirrus Identity, Cisco Systems, Duo Security, Internet2 and Fortinet. The winners will be recognized during the keynote address on Monday, October 16.

"The main goal of the Inclusivity Initiative Scholarship is to increase the meaningful participation of people who are underrepresented in the information technology field, from both the national and global research and education communities, at conferences and technical meetings," said Ana Hunsinger, Internet2's vice president of community engagement. "All the winners were nominated by a senior administrator at their home institution who believes in the importance of supporting inclusivity and mentoring colleagues who are just starting their career or thinking about ways to grow in the profession."

The event is co-hosted by CENIC, ESnet, and the University of California, Berkeley. For more information on the event program, visit https://meetings.internet2.edu/2017-technology-exchange.

