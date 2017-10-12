Major Carrier Selects Zayo for Small Cell Densification

A major wireless carrier has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) for deployment of more than 500 small cell sites in two major metro areas. The multimillion dollar agreement includes small cell siting, placement and installation, part of Zayo's portfolio of turnkey mobile infrastructure solutions.

The small cells are part of the carrier's densification strategy to increase coverage and capacity in major metro areas. The projects will leverage Zayo's distributed network of field operations teams, existing pole infrastructure and strong relationships with municipalities across the U.S.

Zayo's fiber-to-the-tower (FTT) and small cell solutions are addressing wireless carriers' requirements for infrastructure to expand coverage and capacity. The trend has resulted in growth in small cells over the past year and favorable economics for all elements of Zayo's mobile infrastructure solution set.

"As the wireless industry increases the pace of small cell deployment, we expect to see outsized growth in this area," said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. "With our extensive construction experience and strong jurisdictional relationships, Zayo is well-positioned to provide turnkey small cell infrastructure."

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

