INEX Deploys Coriant Groove™ G30 to Power 100G Internet eXchange Backbone Network

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that INEX, the Internet peering point for the island of Ireland, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform in its backbone network to enhance delivery of secure, resilient, and scalable high speed services, including 100G interconnect services optimized for growth in Internet exchange traffic. The network deployment, which went live today, will enable INEX to cost effectively scale backbone capacity and ensure encrypted high speed service connectivity while reducing capital and operations costs with Groove's industry leading ultra low power consumption, high density systems architecture, and operational simplicity.

"As 100G technology has matured and improved, a viable data centre interconnect product that gives the long-term cost savings a maturing market demands has been awaited," said Nick Hilliard, Chief Technology Officer of INEX. "With this high-density, low power consumption product, Coriant has met that market demand and is well positioned to lead in this area. After a thorough review of options on the market, the Coriant Groove G30 gave INEX the confidence to deploy what we see as a long-term scalable platform enabling us to provide services to our Internet exchange members well into the future."

Widely deployed in the most demanding Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and Internet Exchange Point (IXP) networking environments, the Coriant Groove™ G30 is an innovative optical transport solution that delivers 3.2 Tbps of capacity throughput in a highly compact, power-efficient 1RU form factor. With its plug-and-play modular architecture, the Coriant Groove™ G30 can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution.

Secure communications are imperative to the INEX service for members. Remarking on this, Hilliard said, "The Groove G30 combines robust encryption capabilities with an ultra-dense and scalable design that will assist us in providing faster, more reliable, and secure low latency peering services to our member community, as their needs evolve."

"High capacity, power-efficient and low latency IXP connectivity is exactly the type of application that the Groove G30 was designed for, and our work with INEX reflects the continuing success of this purpose-built solution in the global Internet exchange market," said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director of Europe, Coriant.

About INEX INEX, the Internet exchange for the island of Ireland, is a neutral, industry-owned Association, founded in 1996, that provides IP peering facilities for its members. INEX membership is open to all organizations that can benefit from peering their IP traffic and there are currently over 118 members. INEX is located in six data centres in the Dublin region and opened its first regional Internet exchange in Cork in 2016. INEX currently has over 1 terabit of connected capacity with approximately 300 petabytes of traffic having flowed over the exchange in 2016.

Now in use at over 46 Internet Exchange Points around the world, INEX developed IXP Manager, a web application that facilitates the running of Internet Exchange Points. IXP Manager is released as open source software and is part of INEX's contribution to the Internet Community.

About Coriant Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of edge-to-core packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of end-user services, including 5G, IoT, and Internet video. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including Tier 1 mobile and fixed line service providers, web-scale Internet operators, data center operators, cable MSOs, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.