NEC/Netcracker Wins Best Ecosystem Program Award at SDN NFV World Congress 2017

NEC Corporation and Netcracker TechnologyÂ announced today that they have received the 2017 Network Transformation Award for "Best Ecosystem Program" at SDN NFV World Congress. NEC Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 program was selected for its innovative approach to partner collaboration.

"We are excited that our comprehensive partner program with our parent company NEC has been recognized for its innovation and ability to drive collaboration across a large-scale ecosystem," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Our Ecosystem 2.0 program was created to help today's service providers leverage a robust ecosystem in an effort to best monetize virtual investments and roll out new digital and cloud services."

NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 offers the industry a whole new level in partner collaboration that goes beyond VNF onboarding to solve operational and monetization issues for service providers that result in a digital marketplace of commercially ready services.

Ecosystem 2.0 helps service providers accelerate revenue growth by enabling:

