NEC/Netcracker Wins Best NaaS Platform Award at SDN NFV World Congress 2017

NEC Corporation and Netcracker TechnologyÂ announced today that they have received the 2017 Network Transformation Award for "Best NaaS Platform" at this year's SDN NFV World Congress event. NEC Netcracker's NaaS solution was selected for its outstanding ability to support service providers on the path toward virtualization enabling them to increase revenue and improve time to market for new services.

NEC/Netcracker NaaS provides three important market differentiators, including:

"We are honored to be recognized for our continued commitment and outstanding product achievement in Network-as-a-Service solutions," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "We believe that NaaS is vital to service providers looking to complete digital and business transformation and meet the requirements of both today's and tomorrow's virtual networks."

NEC/Netcracker's NaaS solution is the first of its kind in the market focused on helping service providers generate new revenue in both B2B and residential markets. The solution provides an end-to-end environment to rapidly create, deploy and monetize value-added services by bringing together virtualized network infrastructure and services, cloud applications, orchestration and commercialization tools through an open ecosystem of pre-integrated partners.

To learn more about how NEC/Netcracker's NaaS solution is helping service providers transform, please contact Erin O'Reilly at Erin.OReilly@Netcracker.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society.Â For more information, visit NEC atÂ http://www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/vision/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. Â©2017 NEC Corporation.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.