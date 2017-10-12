Indiana to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Governor Holcomb Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

RESTON, Va. , Oct.Â Indiana is modernizing communications technology for its first responders. Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced his decision to accept theÂ FirstNetÂ andÂ AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state's public safety community. The FirstNet network will bring advanced tools to help Indiana's first responders save lives and protect communities.

"Indiana's first responders need fast, accurate information to keep Hoosiers safe," Gov. Holcomb said. "This new communications network will help those on the front lines coordinate better and faster to serve and protect our citizens and communities."

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with FirstNet, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Indiana's public safety community at no cost to the state. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

FirstNet will transform the way Indiana's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, it will:

"This network will prevent communication difficulties and inefficiencies in times of crisis and confusion," Integrated Public Safety Commission (IPSC) Executive Director David Vice said. "Indiana has conducted an unprecedented effort to reach out to public safety officials and decision makers across the state to ensure FirstNet is right for our state."

FirstNet and AT&T worked collaboratively with the IPSC to address Indiana's needs and concerns. Through this close collaboration, FirstNet and AT&T crafted a plan to meet Indiana's unique communications needs, including:

"Governor Holcomb's decision today will enhance public safety communications across the state," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "We are pleased to deliver a plan that meets Indiana's unique needs and look forward to continuing to work with the state to put cutting-edge, life-saving technology in the hands of first responders working to keep Indiana's communities safe."

The decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. Indiana's first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority access to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end. This means first responder subscribers, including fire and rescue services, law enforcement, emergency medical services, emergency management and 9-1-1 personnel, will have dedicated access to the network when and where they need it - 24/7/365, like their mission.

"Indiana's first responders will soon have a better, more reliable way to share crucial information during emergencies thanks to this partnership," said AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards . "Hoosiers will also benefit from the network investment and job creation that is likely to follow - all without additional taxpayer dollars."

For more information on FirstNet, please visit FirstNet.gov/mediakit and att.com/FirstResponderNews. For more about the value FirstNet will bring to public safety, please visit FirstNet.com.

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow FirstNet (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q1 + Q2 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiana-to-transform-communications-for-public-safety-governor-holcomb-approves-buildout-plan-for-first-responder-network-300535265.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com