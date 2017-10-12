CES Asia 2017 Attendance Grows by Nearly 14 Percent, Independent Audit Confirms

Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced the results of an independent audit which confirmed total attendance at CES Asia 2017 to be 38,531, including 1,258 members of the media, from 78 countries, regions and territories a 13.7 percent increase from 2016 and a 34 percent increase from 2015. Final numbers for CES Asia 2017, one of the few shows to be independently audited, are provided by Vault Consulting, LLC. Owned and produced by CTA, and co produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will return to Shanghai for a fourth year, June 13 15, 2018, to feature ground breaking technology across the entire global consumer technology ecosystem.

"CES Asia continues to prove itself as the premier event for consumer technology in the Asian marketplace. Attendees from outside mainland China alone numbered 4,076, a 13 percent increase from 2016," said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. "This remarkable growth, coupled with early excitement for next year, cements CES Asia's status as a must-attend tech tradeshow for global and domestic companies alike."

CES Asia 2017 spanned 20,637 net square meters and hosted 464 exhibiting companies. Merely four months after the show's conclusion, nearly 200 companies are already committed to exhibit at CES Asia 2018. Exhibit sales are up 22 percent from this same time last year. Notable companies confirmed include: 3M, Allwinner, ANTVR, Audio-Technica, Carl Zeiss, Continental, Digital China, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Haier, Huawei, Hyundai, Libratone, LifeProof, Monster, NavInfo, Onkyo, OtterBox, Segway, Suning, Voxx and Wacom.

Registration for CES Asia 2018 will open in early 2018. For the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

Vault Consulting, LLC is certified by the Exhibition and Event Industry Audit Commission (EEIAC) to perform audits. The CES audit provides absolute verification of exhibition records, including direct on-site observation, examination of registration systems and testing of attendee records. This audit complies with the industry standards for audits adopted by both the EEIAC and the International Association of Exhibition and Events (IAEE). CES Asia is also certified by UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

