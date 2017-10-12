Smart City Networks, Dynamic Concepts, Inc. Reflect on 15 Years of Joint Venture at Walter E. Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON , Oct. When the new Walter E. Washington Convention Center was nearing completion of its construction in 2002, one of the last pieces of business to be handled prior to opening was how to manage the day to day operation of the telecommunications systems.Â Dynamic Concepts, Inc. (DCI), a local technology infrastructure and utility construction company, had been brought in to build the telecommunications systems during the center's construction. Pedro Alfonso , the owner of DCI, realized that while his company had the technical staffing resources for the job, DCI did not have the tradeshow experience or national presence to manage the day to day operations.

That's when DCI teamed up with Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of telecommunications services for the convention industry. Together, the companies formed a joint venture, Smart City of Washington D.C., which combined DCI's local experience and talent with Smart City's industry knowledge and financial resources.

Now, fifteen years later, the companies are looking back on the success they've had together at one of the largest, and most active, convention centers in the United States .

"This has been one of the best joint ventures - if not the best joint venture - our company has ever had," said Alfonso, Chairman and CEO of DCI.

Over the years, the DCI/Smart City team has invested millions of dollars in the data, voice, and video infrastructure at the Convention Center, and provided the support needed for everything from tradeshows to inaugural balls for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to Donald Trump .

Today, the Smart City/DCI team supports the data and telecommunication needs for over 1.1 million attendees during more than 200 events annually - the largest of which require the installation and dismantling of complete fiber networks with more than 1,100 feet of fiber.

Recent highlights of the partnership include the development of creative wireless solutions for emerging events such as AwesomeCon and Otakon, which required a robust network to accommodate e-gaming, streaming, and Wi-Fi capability for exhibitors and breakout sessions during a celebration of pop culture and its fandom.

"We're so proud to work with DCI locally in Washington D.C. , and they've been a strong partner of ours," said Mark Haley , the President of Smart City Networks. "We complement each other perfectly and look forward to continuing to serve the Walter E. Washington Convention Center with the best technology solutions and the unparalleled customer service this team is known for."

About Dynamic Concepts, Inc.

Dynamic Concepts, Inc. (DCI) was founded in 1979 in Washington DC . For more than 38 years, DCI has developed a reputation as one of the most trusted contractors in Utility Infrastructure Services including: project management, telecommunications network Installation, infrastructure build-out, underground utility infrastructure installation, underground utility locating, traffic control and utility maintenance services. DCI's commitment to quality service, safety and integrity has led to developing strong reputable partnerships throughout the region. The DCI team prides itself on delivering expertise and leadership in the installation and execution of infrastructure projects that transform communities and corporations.

About Smart City Networks

Smart City Networks, the industry leader in event telecommunications and technology, designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, data network engineering, security, and monitoring. With over 39 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S. in their portfolio, Smart City annually supports over 3,000 convention and meetings, accounting for over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information, call 702-943-6000 or visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

