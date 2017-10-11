Verdigris Launches New APIs Giving Customers Access to Energy Data that Powers Smart Buildings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Oct.Â Verdigris, an IoT company in the energy sector, today announced a new set of application programming interfaces (APIs) to power smart buildings. The APIs allow customers to integrate energy usage data within their own platforms, and leverage Verdigris' artificial intelligence to deliver meaningful insights from noisy energy data. For building owners and facilities managers, having the right energy data at the correct time creates opportunities to reduce costs and optimize operations. Verdigris APIs are a new way to put highly detailed, device level data and energy management insights in the hands of customers.

"Advancements in artificial intelligence have evolved our platform to process a bigger data pipeline and bring our technology to as many facilities as we can, eventually transforming the building industry as a whole," said Mark Chung , Verdigris co-founder and CEO. "Our ultimate goal is to create a sustainable planet, and we see AI becoming a connective layer and living entity that can manage and reduce energy from the device level through buildings to smart cities. This set of APIs will help developers easily integrate live energy data into their own solutions to help everyone get closer to that goal."

Facility and property managers can now access data collected by Verdigris' patented hardware and AI. The hardware is installed like a meter on a building's electrical panels monitoring energy use at the device level. This hardware connects to an analytics tool in the cloud through 4G or Wifi. Developers can use these APIs to create a dashboard showing real-time energy usage, power quality, and equipment health.

Specifically, the APIs released today include:

Verdigris continually adds features to existing products and will release the following APIs in Q4:

CB Insights named Verdigris one of the world's leading AI startups. Fast Company named Verdigris one of the top 10 most innovative energy companies. Verdigris has a ground-breaking sensor technology that makes mission critical buildings energy-intelligent. Verdigris customers include Jabil, Verizon, JBS, Hyatt and Starwood Hotels among others. NASA and Verdigris partnered on researching equipment failure prediction for space habitats.

About Verdigris

Verdigris is an IoT platform and artificial intelligence company. It makes buildings smarter, helping them reduce energy consumption and costs. Verdigris "learns" the energy patterns of a building to forecast energy usage. Verdigris can also detect equipment issues before failure and device-level energy usage. Verdigris powers transparency and energy savings for building engineers and property managers. Founded in 2011, Verdigris is headquartered at NASA Ames in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit www.verdigris.co.

