OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux Certify HGST Flash Storage Solution on QuantaStor SDS

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Oct.Â OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid scale software defined storage solutions, and Pogo Linux, a leading provider of server and storage products, today announced that the Pogo Linux J2240S Flash Storage Solution has successfully achieved certification with QuantaStor SDS.

Designed for software-defined storage systems, the newly certified Pogo Linux J2240S balances performance with capacity, delivering high IOPS and low latency with a capacity of up to 184TB per appliance and 6PB of all-flash storage per storage grid. It offers flexibility to improve compute-to-capacity ratios by decoupling available storage from CPU resources. The 2U form factor, 24 bay storage solution exclusively uses HGST SSDs to provide a reliable and high performance all-flash platform.

"We are excited to see Pogo Linux exclusively use HGST for their J2240S Flash Storage JBOD, now certified by OSNEXUS for use with Quantastor SDS," said Martin Moody , HGST. "Pogo, with its proven hardware and SDS expertise, is the preferred integrator for deploying and supporting this pre-configured all-flash solution to demanding end users."

The OSNEXUS QuantaStor SDS platform delivers a complete array of enterprise features and capabilities for file, block, and object storage. Additionally, it addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

"The new all-flash storage solution from HGST is a reliable, high performing system and an ideal match for QuantaStor," said Steven Umbehocker , CEO of OSNEXUS. "Pogo Linux's great customer service and deep expertise with enterprise hardware and software-defined storage make them an ideal supplier for companies in search of an all-flash storage solution."

"Pogo Linux is pleased that OSNEXUS has certified QuantaStor SDS on our new all-flash storage system," said Erik Logan , CEO of Pogo Linux. "The HGST storage hardware combined with QuantaStor software is an ideal configuration for any company looking for a pre-configured all-flash storage array."

The Pogo Linux J2240S 2U24 Flash Storage Solution easily satisfies the needs of large enterprises and cloud service providers who require dense, shared flash storage. The system features a number of other benefits, including:

About OSNEXUS Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS helps companies manage their storage ranging from small sites to hyperscale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStorâ„¢ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor Software Defined Storage platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage as a single, easy-to-manage solution. Deployed by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, QuantaStor SDS addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

About Pogo Linux From a single system to an entire datacenter deployment, Pogo Linux has provided servers, workstations, and storage appliances to universities, corporations, and government institutions for almost 20 years. With a focus on custom configurations, cutting edge technologies, and exceptional support, Pogo has been a trusted advisor to the IT community since 1999.

Â© 2017 OSNEXUS Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNEXUS and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNEXUS Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE OSNEXUS

http://www.osnexus.com