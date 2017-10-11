Former FCC Commissioner Robert M. McDowell Joins Shared Spectrum Board of Directors

Shared Spectrum Company (SSC) today announced that Robert M. McDowell, a former commissioner and senior member of the Federal Communications Commission, has joined the company's board of directors.

"We are honored to welcome Rob to Shared Spectrum's board of directors," said Dr. Mark McHenry, SSC's founder and president. "With his leadership at the FCC, vast experience in the policy arena and deep knowledge of the wireless market, Rob will provide valuable guidance as the company seeks to accelerate adoption of its Dynamic Spectrum Access technology and develop new commercial opportunities."

McDowell is currently a partner and co-leader of Cooley LLP's global communications practice, where he provides strategic legal, business, and public policy advice to clients on domestic and international matters in the telecommunications, media, technology, and digital media industries. He also serves as senior advisor at Berenson & Co. and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute's Center for the Economics of the Internet.

McDowell was appointed to the FCC by Presidents George W. Bush (2006) and Barack Obama (2009), and was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate each time. During his seven years as an FCC Commissioner, McDowell spearheaded policies that addressed all aspects of the Internet, wireless technologies, broadband competition, and communications equipment and devices, as well as radio and satellite services. Prior to the FCC, he had nearly 20 years of private sector experience in the communications industry, working at trade associations Compel (now INCOMPAS) and America's Carriers Telecommunications Association (ACTA), and law firms Helein & Associates PC and Arter & Hadden.

McDowell joins four others on the SSC board:

About Shared Spectrum Company

Founded in 2000, SSC is a leading developer of spectrum intelligence technologies. Based in Vienna, Va., the company has developed innovative cognitive radio technologies for wireless applications in a broad range of the frequency bands. Additional information is available at www.sharedspectrum.com.