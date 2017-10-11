Spirent and China Mobile Partner to Explore Best Practices of Test Refactoring in the 5G C-RAN Project

Spirent Communications (LSE SPT) announced today it has signed an agreement to partner with the China Mobile 5G Joint Innovation Center Project. As part of the first phase of the 5G C RAN project, Spirent and the China Mobile 5G C RAN Working Group successfully completed automated performance testing. During the second China Mobile 5G C RAN Wireless Cloud Network Forum, Spirent presented the current outcomes and outlined the test practices used in refactoring for the China Mobile 5GC RAN project.

In this project, the cloud architecture of the radio access network is viewed as the basis for carrying various future 5G applications. The cloud-enabled radio access network not only needs to ensure the coverage and capacity of basic voice communication services, but also the bandwidth demands of fast-growing extreme Mobile Broadband (eMBB) services, as well as the IoT and Cargo Network applications that offer large connectivity, low latency and high reliability with high network quality requirements.

Due to the technical characteristics of the 5G C-RAN, testing requirements for the underlying cloud architecture are different from those of other NFVs and public clouds. The test system can no longer use the traditional black box test method. It must adapt to work with multiple components such as VNFs, VIM, NFVi and SDN controllers and then must be able to validate various NFVi network acceleration and system real-time technologies, referred to as test refactoring.

Test refactoring at its core utilizes continuous debugging and optimization with a proven methodology, repeatable tests, and centralized analysis on test data, to achieve a compromise between various optimization parameters for the cloud platform and simultaneously find acceptable performance levels.

During the forum, Mr. Jacky Wu, Business Development Director for Spirent Communications, presented the NFVi automated performance test system developed by Spirent in collaboration with the China Mobile 5G C-RAN Working Group, and explained the group's test refactoring concept. According to Mr. Wu, "It is the first automated performance testing system in the industry specifically designed for 5G C-RAN covering performance tests for cloud platforms using both SR-IOV and DPDK network acceleration technologies."

Abhitesh Kastuar, Spirent's General Manager for cloud and IP, adds, "By automating NFVi performance testing frameworks, tests that used to take several weeks or even months can now be completed in a few days, thus, greatly increasing test efficiency." Kastuar commented on the partnership, "Spirent is strongly committed to the 5G C-RAN project, and will continue to make contributions to accelerate the maturity of the C-RAN industry and the commercialization of C-RAN devices."

The NFVi automated performance test system used in the tests, included Spirent TestCenter hardware and Spirent TestCenter Virtual for traffic generation. These were used to simulate and analyze data traffic on the cloud platform under test and to evaluate the vSwitch forwarding performance of independent computing nodes or multi-node systems supporting DPDK technology on 10G/25G/40G interface speeds. Spirent CloudStress was also used to emulate the VNF workloads and automation of test scenarios and spinning up of VMs was orchestrated using Spirent's iTest platform.

For more information on Spirent SDN/NFV testing solutions, please visit http://www.spirent.cn/Solutions/SDN-NFV-Solutions.

About Spirent Communications plc

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading provider of verification, assessment, analytics, and device intelligence solutions. We enable those who deliver networks, connected devices, and communication services to provide a superior user experience. From service provider networks and enterprise data centers to mobile communications and connected vehicles, Spirent works with leading innovators to help the world communicate and collaborate faster, better, and more securely.

For more information visit: http://www.spirent.com/About-Us/News_Room.

About China Mobile

As the leading telecommunications services provider in Mainland China, China Mobile provides full communications services in all 31 provinces, autonomous regions and directly-administered municipalities throughout Mainland China and in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and boasts the world's largest mobile network and the world's largest mobile customer base. Its businesses primarily consist of mobile voice and data business, wireline broadband and other information and communications services. http://www.chinamobileltd.com/en/about/overview.php