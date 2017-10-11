CTA Announces 2018 Executive Board and Board of Industry Leaders

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the nation's leading tech trade association and owner and producer of CESÂ the world's largest tech event today announced the election of its 2018 Executive Board and Board of Industry Leaders (BIL).

"What an honor to have such a diverse and passionate team of volunteer leaders helping CTA and CES continue to grow and thrive," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "The tech industry is delivering innovations that change lives for the better - and these are the executives helping guide the industry association. I congratulate each of our new volunteer leaders, and thank them for sharing their experience, energy and vision to championing our mission focused on ensuring innovation improves people's lives."

CTA announced the 15 new members of the association's BIL and Executive Board during Innovate Celebrate in San Francisco, co-hosted by CTA and TechCo.

Joseph Stinziano, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics America is the newest member of the Executive Board, serving as an At-Large Member. David Hagan, chairman and CEO, Boingo Wireless, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board. Mike Dunn, 20th Century Fox; and Steven Tiffen, The Tiffen Company, will serve as the newly elected Vice Chairs.

EB members who will continue to serve include: Eliott Peck, Canon; John Penney, 20th Century Fox; Jim Mault, Qualcomm Life; Mike Fasulo, Sony Electronics; Randy Fry, Fry's Electronics; Bridget Karlin, IBM; Laura Orvidas, Amazon; Fred Towns, New Age Electronics; and Pat Lavelle, Voxx International.

CTA's Gary Shapiro continues to serve on the association's Executive Board, along with Glenda MacMullin, COO and CFO, CTA, serving as treasurer; and Jacqueline Black, manager, office of the president, serving as secretary.

Along with the announcement of the Executive Board, which helps shape the association's strategic direction and oversees its services and programs including CES, CTA also announced the newest members of the BIL. The BIL serves CTA and the Executive Board in an advisory role, supporting public policy and association activities.

CTA's new BIL Members are:

Terms through December 31, 2017

Terms through December 31, 2020

CTA's continuing BIL Members are:

Terms through December 31, 2018

Terms through December 31, 2019

Ex-Officio Members (2018 Division Chairs, Investment Committee Chair and Foundation Board Chair)

