VisTracks Adds iOS Version of Industry-Leading ELD Product

VisTracks, Inc., provider of the industry leading family of FMCSA certified ELD Hours of Service (HOS), DVIR, and IFTA applications, has announced the release of the iOS version of its ELD product. The iOS version provides all the features of its Android version, including look and feel which are identical. This feature and look and feel equivalency enables fleets and their truckers to select the best platform to meet their needs and not worry about missing features or changes to the interface between the driver and the app. Fleets can have mixtures of both iOS and Android platforms with seamless functionality.

VisTracks has added several new features to the product line such as a simple Google Maps view of all drivers and last reported location status for the back office, support for multiple trailers, and added hardware support. In addition, VisTracks has added an exemption for a driver sales person whose driver time does not exceed 40 hours in seven consecutive days. This new feature will allow the VisTracks HOS application to address the specific needs of route sales drivers in the food and beverage industry vertical.

VisTracks Hours of Service product set consists of the reseller-branded VisTracks' DOT-compliant and certified tablet app and portal, together with a tablet or smartphone in the vehicle, along with a certified hardware device attached to the engine that transmits data via Bluetooth, Bluetooth LE, WiFi Direct, or a wired serial interface to the tablet. This solution will enable drivers to keep electronic logs of their driving status, be warned of impending violations, provide for pre- and post-trip vehicle inspection (DVIR), and follow additional state and federal rules as well as Canadian rules. IFTA support is also provided, all for a single competitive price.

Key Features of VisTracks Hours of Service include:

VisTracks supports multiple engine bus monitors in order to provide the greatest flexibility and price points to our resellers and their customers:

"We are excited about offering our new iOS-based ELD product," says Abraham Levine, Chief Operating Officer of VisTracks. "There is significant demand for iPhone- and iPad-based ELD apps, in addition to our current Android-based implementations. We are proud of the way we did the implementation, making both versions of the ELD product look and act identically, which is great for our resellers, their fleet customers, and for their drivers. And, since our ELD product also supports AOBRD with a simple setting switch on both the app and portal, there is a long life and future-proofing for both Android and iOS, a great benefit for our customers."

"VisTracks proves once again why partnering with them was the best choice for ClearPathGPS," says Steve Wells, Co-founder and CMO of ClearPathGPS. "Their focus on innovation, deep understanding of the regulations and solid software development allows us to close more business and get our clients compliant before the deadline."

About VisTracks

VisTracks is a leading provider of FMCSA-certified software and managed services for electronic logging of driver hours of services, vehicle inspections, electronic work orders, IFTA, and other services which enable fleets large and small to benefit from certification, compliance and increased efficiencies in an extremely easy-to-use driver app and back-office portal. Services are designed to be sold by fleet and telematics companies, of which there are more than 60 of them as authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.vistracks.com