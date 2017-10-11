Akamai Accelerates Developer Agility and Helps Businesses Understand and Analyze the Impact of Web Performance

LAS VEGAS , Oct. Akamai Edge 2017 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ AKAM), the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, today announced significant product innovations to enable customers adopting DevOps release cycles. Unveiled at theÂ Akamai Edge 2017 global customer conference this week in Las Vegas , the enhancements to the suite of Web Performance Solutions underscore Akamai's commitment to enabling their customers to work the way they want to work, while delivering the best web and mobile application user experiences.

"Every digital business is focused on agility and looking for ways to deploy and evolve their applications faster to ensure the best user experience possible," said Craig Adams , Vice President Product Management, Web Performance Business Unit, Akamai Technologies. "We believe that the enhancements to our suite of Web Performance solutions put us in lockstep with the needs of our customers, providing exceptional web experiences that are designed to drive loyalty and engagement, which have been shown to increase sales and revenue."

Akamai's DevOps alignment focuses on three key areas: enabling customers to deploy Akamai as code, providing real-time visibility into applications running on Akamai, and helping developers modify applications easily in production. To enable developers to take full advantage of Akamai's solutions, the company provides a complete set of APIs to manage integrations with industry leading toolchain components like Terraform, Varnish, and Wordpress to simplify scripting and automation. Akamai provides real-time visibility into CDN behavior and a global testing suite that helps customers to test and fix applications in real-time. The company also offers accelerated platform operations that provide customers with the ability to deploy custom configurations and code across Akamai's vast network in minutes, purge any content in seconds, and quickly revert to past configurations to facilitate rapid iterations.

"At the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), we deliver the news, commentary and culture that Canadians need today, tomorrow and in the future - without any latency," said Massimo Mollica , Web Operations Manager, CBC. "Akamai's new DevOps features - such as Fast Purge and Fast Activation - let us update and deliver new content to our audiences in minutes."

Recognizing the critical link between digital performance and revenue for customers, Akamai also released mPulse Lite, a free version of its leading product for digital performance management (available for download in the company's Marketplace). mPulse Lite identifies opportunities to improve user engagement by improving performance and prioritizes the most impactful optimizations to move business objectives forward. In addition to the free version of the product, Akamai also introduced an IoS mobile application and companion IoS watch app so product owners can remain on top of application performance on the go, and both mobile apps are available for free download from the Apple App Store.

About Akamai As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act This release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, failure of the offerings described in this release to operate as expected or to address intended market needs, a failure of Akamai's network infrastructure, and other factors that are discussed in Akamai's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

Helen Yang Tom Barth Media Relations Investor Relations 858-404-1436 617-274-7130 hyang@akamai.com tbarth@akamai.com

