Mobile Engagement Market by User Type, Solution, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2023

LONDON , Oct. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5138389 The mobile engagement market is expected to be valued at USD 4.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 38.70 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 43.46% between 2017 and 2023. Major factors driving the market include increasing use of mobile device applications and growing focus on the mobile first strategy. However, High initial investment to set up mobile engagement campaigns and difficulty in monetizing mobile apps are the major restraining factors for this market. "The market for SMEs is expected to hold the larger share during the forecast period" The market for SMEs is expected to hold the larger share during the forecast period as a large number of vendors are likely to come up with solutions specifically to cater to the demands of SMEs. This is expected to help these businesses go mobile and start making use of digital marketing to drive traffic and increase sales. "Financial services vertical in the mobile engagement market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period" The market for the financial services vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The key reason contributing to this growth is the proliferation of mobile devices, which has enabled businesses with real time marketing elements for various financial services, such as insurance and banking. "Mobile engagement market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast" The market for mobile engagement in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid deployment of mobile telecommunication infrastructure and the increasing usage of smartphones. The market for mobile engagement is expected to hold the largest share in the North America because of the increased the adoption of mobile wallets as they are in built apps in iOS (Apple Wallet) and Android (Android Pay) phones. Given below is the breakdown of primary participants' profiles on the basis of different parameters By Company Type Tier 1 45%, Tier 2 32%, and Tier 3 23% By Designation C Level 30%, Directors 45%, and Others 25% By Region North America 26%, Europe 40%, APAC 22%, and RoW 12% The key players operating in the market include IBM (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Vibes Media (US), Selligent(Belgium ), Urban Airship (US), Appboy (US), Localytics (US), Swrve (US), Tapjoy (US), and Marketo (US). Research Coverage In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of user type, solution, vertical, and geography. The report offers a detailed view of the market across four main regions North America, Europe , APAC, and RoW (comprising the Middle East and Africa , and South America ). The strategic benchmarking has also been included in the report. Reasons to Buy the Report This report includes statistics pertaining to the mobile engagement market by user type, solution, vertical, and geography. The strategic benchmarking adopted by market players have been provided for the mobile engagement market. The major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the mobile engagement market have been described in detail in this report. The report includes the illustrative segmentation, analysis, and market size forecast for the mobile engagement market based on its segments and subsegments.

