Dalton Utilities to use Southern Linc mission critical LTE network for distribution data services

ATLANTA , Oct.Â Southern Company subsidiary Southern Linc has entered into an agreement with Dalton Utilities to transmit distribution data via Linc's new "CriticalLinc" mission critical LTE network. The multi year deal will enable eleven substations in the Dalton, Georgia area to use Southern Linc's mission critical LTE network for wireless data transmission.

Dalton Utilities is the first Georgia utility to be able to take advantage of the new CriticalLinc network outside of parent company utilities Georgia Power and Alabama Power. Today, Southern Company electric utilities have more than 3,000 wireless data modules currently using the highly reliable, highly secure LTE network for distribution and transmission data and controls.

Over the last two years, Southern Linc has been constructing a new 4G LTE Advanced network to meet the growing mission critical data needs of its largest customer, Southern Company's electric utilities. The highly reliable and secure network will also serve the most crucial data needs of first responders and organizations like Dalton Utilities.

"We are excited about the opportunity to use faster, more reliable and more secure wireless data services for Dalton's electric distribution system," reported Chief Energy Services Officer John Thomas . "This is another step forward in our journey to continually improve services for our customers," he continued.

"We think working with Dalton is an ideal fit for us because the new CriticalLinc LTE network was specifically designed to accommodate the reliability and security needs of our most important customers--utilities and first responders," stated Southern Linc CEO Tami Barron .

Southern Linc's new 4G LTE Advanced network offers network encryption over the air. In addition, Linc strengthened the network's emergency backup power capabilities with hydrogen fuel cell technology at key locations and added main power and complete data center redundancy to increase the reliability of the new network. Southern Linc plans to begin migrating existing customers to the new network in 2018 when voice over LTE services are available.

Dalton Utilities has operated as a public utility since 1889. Dalton Utilities provides potable water, electrical, natural gas and wastewater treatment services to the City of Dalton and portions of Whitfield , Murray , Gordon , Catoosa and Floyd counties. Beginning in 1999, Dalton Utilities branched into telecommunications with broadband services to large industrial/commercial customers. In 2003, Dalton Utilities launched its OptiLink family of services and now provides broadband, cable TV, telephone and internet services to area residents and businesses. Dalton Utilities serves approximately 78,000 customers and employs over 300 area residents.

About Southern Linc Southern Linc, a Southern Company (NYSE: SO), is an Atlanta -based regional wireless carrier with network coverage in the major metro and rural areas of Alabama , Georgia , southeast Mississippi and northwest Florida . Southern Linc combines multiple communication options, including Push To Talk two-way radio (PTT), cellular service, wireless Internet access, wireless data, and text and picture messaging, into one hand-held device. Southern Linc is constructing a new 4G LTE Advanced network to meet the growing mission-critical data needs of its largest customer, Southern Company's electric utilities. The highly reliable, secure network will have the capacity to serve the most crucial data needs of area businesses and local government as well. For more information, please call 1-800-818-LINC (5462) or visit https://www.southernlinc.com/. Twitter: @southernlinc Facebook: SouthernLINCWireless

About Southern Company Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top energy companies in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

