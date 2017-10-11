Growing Use of Internet to Boost the 4G Devices Market | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global 4G devices market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global 4G devices market, and lists smartphones, tablets, and mobile broadband modems, as the three major product segments, of which the smartphone segment accounted for more than 93% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global 4G devices market:

Growing use of Internet

The Internet has seen massive growth since 2000. With the rise in digital communication, social media, and e-commerce, the penetration of the Internet is expected to rise further. Despite being the region with the lowest Internet penetration rate, APAC has the highest number of Internet users, which represents more than 50% of the entire Internet-using population.

With the rising number of Internet users across the world, there would be a higher deployment of 4G networks for accessing high-speed networks and faster data transfers. This will drive the demand for 4G devices.

Rising income levels in emerging markets

The global 4G devices market will witness a high growth rate from emerging markets such as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Turkey, and Vietnam due to the rise in the income levels of people in emerging economies.

With the declining average selling price of smartphones and tablets, 4G devices are becoming cheaper. In most of the developing countries, low-cost smartphones find a higher traction. Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi are offering low-cost smartphones with features similar to those of expensive smartphones.

According to Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for computing devices research, "The rising use of mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets and the increasing affordability of these devices has resulted in their higher adoption in emerging markets. This trend will continue during the forecast period and will propel the growth of the 4G devices market."

Short upgrading cycle of smartphones

The smartphone market is highly influenced by the shorter and faster upgrading cycles due to the rapid technological and design advances. Consumers tend to frequently replace the older versions of their devices with newer ones that are launched in the market. Currently, the replacement cycle of these products is a mere 8-12 months. This short product replacement cycle is leading to the growth of 4G-enabled smartphones market.

"Several other advances like VoLTE and Iris scanners were adopted by smartphone manufacturers in 2016. These advances induce consumers to buy upgraded smartphones. Not only technology but smartphones have also seen a drastic change in their physical appearance. As smartphones are becoming more of a necessity than an accessory, customers want their gadgets to reflect their persona. This will lead to a higher demand for smartphones during the forecast period, which comprises a major share of the global 4G devices market," says Raghu.

