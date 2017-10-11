Talkdesk Names Jon Heaps Vice President of Channels

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â Talkdesk, the leading platform for intelligent cloud based contact centers, today announced that contact center channels sales executive, Jon Heaps joined the company as Vice President of Channels.

Heaps has more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and business management with leading software technology and telecommunications providers, including ShoreTel, Corvisa, inContact and Qwest Communications. For the past 12 years he has held strategic roles moving unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centers to the cloud. Heaps was instrumental in transitioning inContact from a telecommunications provider to a software service solution for contact centers by marketing and selling through independent partners.

"I am excited to join Talkdesk to build out the channels strategy. Talkdesk is an innovative company offering customers and partners phenomenal technology, as well as a market leader in developing the first enterprise app store," said Jon Heaps , Talkdesk Vice President of Channels. "Talkdesk is challenging the industry status quo."

Talkdesk was first to market with a one-click integration to CRM solutions. The company also introduced the first contact center app store, allowing customers to quickly customize their sales and services centers with add-on solutions, such as voice analytics and workforce optimization.

"The contact center and customer service is going through a major shift and needs open, partner-friendly solutions, so Talkdesk has been investing in partnerships since our inception," said Tiago Paiva , CEO and founder of Talkdesk. "We are thrilled to have Jon joining now to further extend our open strategy with channels sales."

