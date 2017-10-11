Mimosa Networks Honored with “Rural Wireless Solution of the Year” Award

Mimosa Networks, the leader inÂ 5G Fixed wireless solutions,Â today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Rural Wireless Solution of the Year" award fromÂ Mobile Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

"We are honored that our Fixed wireless solutions have been recognized for their important role in the rise of competitive broadband services across rural America," said Brian L. Hinman, CEO and Co-Founder of Mimosa Networks. "Affordable, fast internet has become essential for modern day life yet many people are getting left behind as the digital divide widens. America's wireline legacy must be complemented by the introduction of new fixed wireless services to the home, which are significantly cheaper and less disruptive to deploy than fiber. With fixed wireless, ISPs can now affordably connect remote areas with a broadband service fit for the future."

The mission of the Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

"Rural internet access is an extremely challenging issue that many companies have tried to address for many years," stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "We recognize that many rural Americans still do not have access to broadband internet and Mimosa Networks is addressing this issue head-on, with compelling technology that promises to deliver fast and reliable internet access in some of the most challenging rural environments. We congratulate Mimosa Networks on their impressive technology innovation and their well-deserved industry recognition."

Mimosa is a member of the NTCA Rural Broadband Association, the Rural Wireless Association (RWA), the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), and the UK Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (UKWISPA). The company is participating in WISPA's flagship event, Wispapalooza, this week, demonstrating new solutions aimed at facilitating rapid deployment of fixed wireless solutions by ISPs. In addition to winning the Mobile Breakthrough Award, Mimosa recently won TMC's 2017 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award and the Red Herring "Top 100 Company" Award.

About Mimosa Networks

Mimosa Networks is the leader inÂ next-generation,Â Hybrid Fiber-WirelessÂ fixed accessÂ broadband solutions.Â Mimosa access, backhaul, and client devices empower service providers to deliver ultra-broadband connectivity in suburban, urban, and hard-to-reach rural areas at a fraction of the cost of fiber,Â driving new industry competition and closing the global connectivity gap. Mimosa's technology demonstrates unprecedented levels of efficiency, sharing scarce spectrum concurrently across an entire network. Founded in 2012, Mimosa is based in Silicon Valley and deployed in over 130 countries worldwide.

About Mobile Breakthrough

The Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visitÂ www.MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.