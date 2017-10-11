Transhumanism: Frost & Sullivan Predicts How Technologies will Transform the Next Generation of Humanity

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Oct.Â Frost & Sullivan, a leading growth partnership company, will be hosting a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled,Â Transhumanism The Next Generation of Humanity (https goo.gl Dau8wJ), on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 , at 1 00 PM CT .Â The webinar will offer expert insight from Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Group Principal Consultant, Lauren Taylor .

There are numerous converging forces-from technologies and their applications to evolving human bodies, thought, and behavioral trends-shaping the human experience and redefining the nature of humanity. The briefing will cover:

Biological augmentation will drive developments in anti-aging solutions, reduction or elimination of heritable and infectious diseases, improve daily health and wellness, and correction of physical deficiencies. In combination with implants and wearables, bodies will see expanded, and sometimes superhuman, capabilities. Evolving human thought:

Cognitive and emotional enhancements will drive the evolution of human perceptions, thus leading to a happier, faster, transferable, and sustainable human thought. Evolving human behaviors:

Changes in human behavior, will prompt people to be more collaborative, empathetic, motivated and efficient, which will transgress across work and lifestyle settings.

"Despite the technological advantages, how people will think, behave, experience, and perform in the future raises concerns and challenges regarding ethics, the potential abuse of personal data by companies and governments, and biosecurity weaknesses (e.g., implant hacks)," states Taylor. "In addition, the side effects of merging technology into humans, including impacts to identity, communication and social networks, must be considered."

All of these specific evolutions will converge into the general evolution of the human experience, which will result in consistent themes, such as extreme personalization, natural limits expansion, and human/machine fusion, emerging across all aspects of life.

