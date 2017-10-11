Wireless Carrier Strategies and Growth Opportunities in Mobile Business-to-Employee (B2E) Apps

NEW YORK , Oct. In North America , wireless carriers continue to act as a major channel for promoting and reselling mobile business to employee (B2E) software applications. In fact, these mobile B2E apps have evolved to become a key strategic offering in wireless carrier portfolios. Carriers assume that the sale of these mobile worker apps will open up increased opportunities to sell their more profitable core and adjacent services, such as new voice communications products, managed services, etc. However, while overall mobile B2E app deployments are on a strong growth trajectory in the U.S. and Canada , challenges for carriers persist. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05138769 These include a weakening in the carriers' popularity as a mobile apps partner in today's business sector. This study examines U.S. and Canadian carrier strategies, challenges, and portfolios. Key market trends and issues, the competitive landscape, and potential growth opportunities are discussed. Survey results regarding North American business preferences, plans, and demand for mobile worker apps and wireless carrier partners are also charted and analyzed. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05138769 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. https www.reportlinker.com Â Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com Â US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001Â

