IronMonk, a Leading Digital Marketing Agency, Now Accepts Payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and 10 Altcoins

NEW YORK , Oct. IronMonk Solutions, a leading web development,Â designÂ and marketing agency with high profile clients such as the United Nations, announced today that they are now accepting Bitcoin payments, along with Ethereum, Litecoin and 50 other altcoins, through a partnership withÂ CoinPayments.Â

"This was a natural and logical move." said Amine Rahal, founder and CEO of IronMonk Solutions. "Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. It only makes sense for a future-driven business to accept them as a form of payment in 2017," he added.

IronMonk has chosen CoinPayments as its cryptocurrency payment partner. CoinPayments is a trusted Vancouver -based digital currency payment gateway that has been around since 2013 and boasts over 364,500 users in 182 countries.

IronMonk's clients will now be able to securely pay for their web development, SEO or social media marketing services using their preferred cryptocurrency amongst a growing list of 50+ altcoins. The company announced that refunds, however, will be processed through Bitcoin only.

Cryptocurrency payments will allow IronMonk and its customers to save time and money on transaction fees, as payments will be processed and received instantly from one party to the other.

To celebrate the launch of its new cryptocurrency payment gateway, IronMonk is also offering 15% off the total bill to all clients who pay using Bitcoin or one of their accepted altcoins.

By accepting digital currencies and giving cryptocurrency clients a 15% discount, IronMonk wants to make a statement that it encourages new and existing clients to pay in cryptocurrencies and therefore contribute to the expansion and growth of digital currencies in the global marketplace. With their proven track record, high profile clients, experience in the web marketing industry, and their acceptance of a wide range of cryptocurrencies; IronMonk wants to position itself as a leading and future-driven agency in the cryptocurrency world.

Learn more at http://www.ironmonk.com/2017/10/we-are-now-accepting-payments-in-bitcoin-ethereum-and-over-10-other-altcoins/

About IronMonk Solutions

Operating out of New York, NY and Toronto, Canada , IronMonk is an all-in-one web development and online marketing agency, with a special focus on SEO, social media marketing, and conversion optimization. Since its foundation in 2008, IronMonk has provided its cutting-edge services to over 100 clients, including some high-profile clients like the United Nations Development Programme, UN Habitat and UNICEF.

