ATAmotion Now in AWS Migration Hub for Simplified Enterprise Migration to AWS

ATLANTA , Oct. ATADATA has announced that ATAmotion, a migration solution purpose built forÂ mission critical workloads, is now in AWS Migration Hub, which provides a single place to track and monitor the progress of application migrations across multiple Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS Partner Network (APN) solutions. ATAmotion is now in AWS Migration Hub due to its track record of successfully migrating thousands of enterprise workloads to AWS. There is no additional cost for using AWS Migration Hub, and users pay only for the cost of ATAmotion and any resources consumed on AWS.

The ATAmotion migration module automates the transfer of live workloads entirely online with no business disruption, and even orchestrates the provisioning of target infrastructure. AWS Migration Hub provides key metrics and progress for individual applications migrated with ATAmotion, allowing users to view the migration progress of all application resources and to get updates quickly across all migration projects. This simplifies identifying and troubleshooting issues, and reduces the overall time and effort spent on migration projects.

"AWS Migration Hub enables IT professionals responsible for managing critical cloud transformation projects to migrate existing on-premises applications to AWS," said Bill Platt , General Manager for Migration Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "The addition of ATAmotion to AWS Migration Hub provides an additional enterprise-class option for moving complex workloads, such as SAP and SAP HANA, to AWS with ease."

ATADATA's integrated proprietary clone engine is designed for migrating complex, highly-transactional applications with technology and workflow support for scalability from single instances to global, enterprise-wide cloud computing. It provides benchmark migration speeds and flexibility without the database size restrictions seen in other platforms, across any combination of physical, virtual, or cloud platforms.

"Enterprises moving critical applications and workloads to the cloud are counting on a seamless journey, with zero downtime and no business disruption," said Ian Easton , CCO, ATADATA. "By being able to access ATAmotion in AWS Migration Hub, our customers and our channel partners can benefit not only from the automation, speed, and scalability that ATAmotion delivers, but also from the centralized tracking and visibility into all their AWS migrations."

About ATADATA ATADATA is powering the digital transformation of the enterprise through a borderless automation platform for hybrid IT and cloud environments. ATADATA provides service delivery partners and enterprise customers with a completely seamless way to map, manage, migrate and protect an any-to-any combination of on-premises, hypervisors, private clouds and public clouds. Built from the ground up on proven, purpose-built solutions, ATADATA is driving the future of the enterprise by enabling simple, cost-effective, scalable and rapid portability of both data and complete application stacks, finally unlocking the ability to drive the growth of topline revenue opportunities. For more information, please visit www.atadata.com.

